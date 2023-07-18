Globeducate wins for Cyprus investment via PASCAL partnership

Globeducate has been recognised at the 11th Invest Cyprus International Investment Awards, which highlight and honour investors who contribute to Cypriot entrepreneurship and the economic prosperity of the country.
Globeducate is an international network of bilingual and international schools, as well as online programmes, and it invested in Cyprus in 2022 via its partnership with PASCAL Education, expanding the number and geographical reach of its schools around the world.
“We now have schools in 10 countries and look forward to working with our new colleagues in Cyprus,” commented Globeducate Chief Operating Officer Paddy Jansen, receiving the honorary award on behalf of the organisation.
“We chose to invest in PASCAL Education as, during our discussions with their management team, it quickly became apparent that we had many shared values and goals. It was a dynamic and important step for the future development of both organisations,” he added.
PASCAL Education (Cyprus) Ltd, being the largest English and bilingual primary and secondary schools group in Cyprus, oversees over 3,000 students and 11 schools in Nicosia, Larnaca and Limassol. PASCAL schools include morning and boarding schools, recognised by the Republic’s education ministry, and, as of September 2022, they officially joined the Globeducate family.
The integration of the PASCAL Schools into Globeducate, contributes actively to the development of the organisation, the modernisation of structures and practices, the acquisition of know-how and expertise, as well as the upgrading of the services provided, with students and teachers being the highest priority.
Globeducate is internationally recognised as a powerful, world-class education network in the field of K12 education. Founded in 1972 and originally known as NACE Schools, today it has 55+ bilingual and international schools, as well as high-quality online programmes, serving 31,000 students in 10 countries. Its goal is “to prepare every student to become a global citizen who can shape the future”.
Globeducate schools specialise in a variety of recognised and respected international curricula, with its students achieving high grades and being accepted into higher education programmes among the world’s top 50 universities. Furthermore, its member schools, and by extension students and teachers, benefit from international partnerships with WWF (World Wildlife Fund), LEGO Education and the Eco-Schools sustainability education programme.