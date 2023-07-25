July 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Lidl’s Food Academy On The Go brings the taste of summer

By Press Release030
Lidl Taste of Summer 2023

For yet another year, the Lidl Food Academy, both a Nicosia landmark and a global innovation – for whose actions the organisation has been awarded on numerous occasions – travelled to the coastal areas of Cyprus with LFA On The Go, offering a live LFA experience. This year, the mobile version of the Lidl Food Academy provided an unforgettable taste of summer to lucky participants in Paphos and Limassol.

Lidl Taste of Summer 2023

The 2023 events entitled ‘Taste the Summer’ kicked off in Paphos, over July 8-9 at the Lidl Agiou Pavlos store, and thereafter in Limassol, at the Lidl Mouttayiaka store, over July 15-16. During these two, very summery weekends, the public had the opportunity to savour cooking shows by Lidl Food Academy’s specialised chefs and try out different flavours and recipes, while kids got to learn everything about tiramisu and cheesecake at the Little Chefs workshops.

Naturally, the two summer weekends could not have been complete without the beloved Beer Garden Events, which refreshed attendees with beers from the Lidl range, accompanied by a BBQ menu, at the stores’ especially-designed gardens.

As with every Lidl Cyprus open-air event and workshops, the public also had the chance to win gifts by taking part in the competition on the Lidl Food Academy website. To stay tuned for upcoming workshops and events, follow Lidl Food Academy on social networks, or visit www.lidlfoodacademy.com.cy .

Follow Lidl Cyprus at the following links:

Related Posts

Seven Property Group enters strategic tie with ArgoSmart

Press Release

Genikes Insurance revise their Privacy Statement

Press Release

Lidl offers shoppers wide range of discounted organic products

Press Release

Hermes inaugurates PV Parks at Larnaca, Paphos airports

Press Release

Harmony of flavours: refined gastronomy at L’Atelier

Press Release

Globeducate wins for Cyprus investment via PASCAL tie

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign