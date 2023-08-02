August 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire in Letymbou under control

By Staff Reporter00
Firefighting services on Wednesday morning brought under complete control a fire that broke out in Lemythou village in Limassol.

According to a statement by the forestry department the fire broke out at 6.30am and the response of the forestry firefighters was immediate, as a result of which the fire was extinguished by 7.15am, having burned burning an area of 1000m2 of wild vegetation.

Twenty one fire fighters, thirteen from the forestry department, three from the fire service, and five volunteers, worked to out out the blaze with six fire engines.

Authorities are investigating the exact causes of the fire.     

