August 9, 2023

Coming soon: a focus on transparency

By Eleni Philippou00
With a focus on transparency, the 4th Cyprus Forum will be held in Nicosia this September, organised by the Oxygono NGO in collaboration with the Delphi Economic Forum. Held under the auspices of the President of Cyprus, the two-day event has over 40 invited guest speakers and a dozen panel discussions that will dissect this year’s theme – Transparency.

“In this year’s Cyprus Forum,” say organisers, “Transparency takes centre stage. Join us between September 29 and 30 as we explore, among many other topics, the power of openness and accountability in governance, business, and society.”

With a full two-day agenda, which is yet to be released, the Forum will invite on-stage individuals from a variety of professional sectors. They vary from ambassadors and lecturers to policy-makers, journalists and High Commissioners.

Explaining more about what the event stands for, its website says: “The Cyprus Forum is an independent, ambitious and not-for-profit conference. Its objective is to become a lever and catalyst for change through discussions and debates leading to commitments, actions and ultimately outcomes. It promotes sustainable and socially responsible policies in Cyprus and the wider Eastern Mediterranean region. The Cyprus Forum brings together local and foreign political leaders, prominent figures from the public and the private sector, the media, academia and civic society to initiate dialogue, exchange ideas and find new and creative solutions to key public policy issues.”

More details will be published soon as the 2023 agenda is announced.

 

Cyprus Forum 2023

Two-day event with talks and panel discussions by high-profile guests. September 29-30. Nicosia. www.cyprusforum.cy

