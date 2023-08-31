August 31, 2023

G4 FRIENDS Professional Meetup: A focused gathering on blockchain and crypto funds

G4 FRIENDS is excited to announce a unique event. We are hosting a professional meetup, offering an intimate setting for in-depth discussions solely on blockchain and crypto funds.

This will be a unique gathering, unparalleled in its focus on funds within the blockchain and crypto sectors. 

 

Event Details 

Date: 22nd September 2023 

Duration: Half-day event 

Location: Opus Events Venue, Limassol, Cyprus, Europe 

 

Regional Coverage: Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa 

 Who Should Attend? 

Family Offices 

Wealth Managers 

Bankers 

High Net Worth Individuals 

Accredited Individual Investors 

 

Here are Reasons to Come to Our Event 🙂 

Option to Attend Huge Tech Startup Festival: REFLECT, 20-21 September, also in Limassol 

 Option to Attend Big Financial IFX EXPO: IFX EXPO, 19-21 September, also in Limassol 

 Good Weather, Sun, Sea, Beaches: Frequent flight connections to Paphos (PFO) and Larnaca (LCA), cities close to Limassol, Cyprus 

 Option to Relax Day & Night: Enjoy an open mind music festival BEON1X 

 

Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to engage in meaningful conversations and build valuable connections in the industry. 

More Information and Registration: G4 Friends Professional Meetup 

About Us 

G4 Friends is a friends and family structure based in Cyprus, operating since 2021 and investing only in blockchain venture funds and hedge funds.  

You can reach out to us here: [email protected] 

