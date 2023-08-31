August 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company NewsEducation

UCLan Cyprus invites prospective students to September Open Day

By Press Release020
September 6, 2023 UCLan Cyprus Open Day

Join UCLan Cyprus’ upcoming Open Day to feel the exceptional experience, and discover the unique advantages and opportunities offered by the British University of Cyprus.

The Open Day will be held on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at the UCLan Cyprus Campus in Larnaca, from 3-7pm.

Explore our current and new programmes of study, including the BSc (Hons) Media Production, MSc Data Analytics Distance Learning, BEng (Hons) Computer Engineering and MSc Human Resource Management, and visit our award-winning campus to discover why obtaining a double-awarded degree (two certificates) from UCLan UK and UCLan Cyprus holds significant value for our graduates’ future careers.

Our experienced academics and dedicated professional staff will be ready to assist you with comprehensive information regarding studies at UCLan Cyprus, entry requirements, the application process, future career opportunities, scholarships, accommodation, student life, and much more.

During the Open Day, you will also have the chance to complete the HOGAN professional career test to discover your ideal path, based on your personality and characteristics.

For more information, please contact us at: [email protected] or call: +357 24 69 40 00.

Related Posts

Enrolment starts for wide range of subsidised classes

Jonathan Shkurko

North school textbook controversy ‘a storm in a teacup’, Cavusoglu says

Tom Cleaver

The importance of soft skills in the age of Artificial Intelligence

CM Guest Columnist

Freshers’ Fair 2023: gathering new students beginning UK studies

Press Release

Open University to offer courses in English

Tom Cleaver

French ban of abaya robes in schools draws applause, criticism

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign