Themis offers new NPLs plan to secure primary residence

Themis Portfolio Management Limited

Themis Portfolio Management Limited (Themis)themis logo reaffirms its commitment to work with borrowers to find quick, transparent and mutually-agreeable solutions for credit facility settlements, introducing a groundbreaking debt-restructuring product aimed at securing borrowers’ primary residence, valued up to €350,000.

The product targets borrowers who have been unable to meet their repayments until now, and/or whose debt has significantly exceeded the value of their primary homes.

It offers a fixed interest rate for three or five years, which converts to a variable rate after the fixed period expires, monthly installments that align with the borrower’s financial capabilities, and a repayment term of up to 25 years, provided the borrower’s age does not exceed 70 years.

Themis believes this initiative to be the most targeted and clear-cut, and hopes borrowers will seize this opportunity to resolve an issue that has been troubling them for many years.

Contact Themis today at: 22816816 or visit: www.themisportfoliomanagement.com.

Note:

The above communication pertains to credit facilities belonging to the following companies:

  • THEMIS PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED,
  • THEMIS PORTFOLIO (H3) MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
  • THEMIS PORTFOLIO (S1) MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

Themis reserves the right to reject any application at its discretion.

Additional terms and conditions apply.

