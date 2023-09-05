September 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Bill on remote working set for vote next month

By Andria Kades00
office 4194326 960 720

Efforts are ongoing to have a bill on remote work voted into law by October, deputies from the House labour committee said on Tuesday.

Akel MP and committee chairman Andreas Kafkalias said improvements have been made though there is still work to go, particularly after observations by the personal data protection commissioner.

During a committee session earlier in the day, deputies discussed improving provisions such as ensuring the right to disconnect and making disability adjustments, as well as including operational expenses for employees.

Kafkalias said discussions will continue next week, and the expectation is that the bill will head to plenum by October.

Disy MP Fotini Tsiridou said remote work would be on a voluntary basis, to be implemented where employers and employees agree.

Related Posts

Government promoting Cyprus as ‘unattractive’ for migrants

Elias Hazou

Asian powerhouse India new focus for trilateral meets

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus unemployment sees significant drop in August 2023

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus discussed at meeting between Turkish and Greek FMs

Tom Cleaver

Limassol company duped out of €17,000 by online scam

Jonathan Shkurko

Anti-migrant rally planned for Wednesday cancelled (updated)

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign