September 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Lidl reduces prices up to 25% on over 120 products

By Press Release02
With a sense of responsibility towards consumers, Lidl Cyprus is making permanently low prices a priority.

The philosophy and commitment toward providing quality products at the most economical market prices dominates the DNA of Lidl Cyprus’ business model. Given that supporting the local consumer market is a primary concern, the supermarket chain is thus taking additional steps not only to provide discounts and offers, but also to offer permanently low prices on more than 120 products.

Using the negotiating power of its network, and in collaboration with its suppliers, Lidl Cyprus is once again ensuring the most favourable prices on its private label products, this time achieving a reduction of up to 25 per cent on selected products.

Through a carefully-selected and responsible range of products, Lidl Cyprus’ goal is to meet the needs of the modern shopper easily, quickly and, above all, economically. Maintaining the highest standards throughout its supply chain, Lidl Cyprus stays true to its commitment to offer a full trolley, as well as a full wallet.

Lidl Cyprus is a chain that offers valuable offers at the already-lowest market prices, while, on a daily basis, its customers benefit from numerous additional offers and discount coupons available via the Lidl Plus loyalty programme, which offers even greater savings.

Shoppers can rely on the company always to offer the best value for money across its range of products, with the aim of remaining the most competitive on the market every single week.

