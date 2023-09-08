September 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EuropeFootballSportWorld

Spanish prosecutor files complaint against Rubiales for sexual assault and coercion

By Reuters News Service02
mural depicting the controversy over a kiss of spanish fa chief luis rubiales to player jenni hermoso, in barcelona
A mural depicting the controversy over a kiss of Spanish FA chief Luis Rubiales to player Jenni Hermoso during World Cup celebrations, on a wall at Glories Park in Barcelona

A Spanish prosecutor said on Friday she had filed a complaint with the High Court against suspended football federation President Luis Rubiales for sexual assault and coercion over the allegedly unsolicited kiss on the lips of player Jenni Hermoso.

Prosecutor Marta Durantez Gil’s decision came three days after Hermoso lodged a criminal complaint. It is up to the court to present formal charges.

During her testimony to the prosecutor, Hermoso said she and her relatives had suffered pressure from Rubiales and his “professional entourage” to say that she “justified and approved what happened”, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

As a result, the prosecutor added a complaint about possible coercion by Rubiales, the document said.

Rubiales grabbed Hermoso’s head and kissed her on the lips during the medals ceremony that followed Spain’s 1-0 victory over England in the Women’s World Cup final on Aug. 20.

The prosecutor for Spain’s High Court has said Rubiales could face a sexual assault charge, which carries a prison term of between one and four years, if Hermoso, who lives and plays in Mexico, were to file a complaint.

Related Posts

Saudi spending in transfer window second only to Premier League

Reuters News Service

King Charles thanks public for their love as he marks death of Queen

Reuters News Service

Serbia beat Canada to reach Basketball World Cup final

Reuters News Service

Hong Kong, Shenzhen deluged by heaviest rain on record

Reuters News Service

G20 members struggle for consensus on Ukraine as India gears up for summit

Reuters News Service

Kyiv condemns Russian ‘sham elections’ in occupied territories

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign