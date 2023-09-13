September 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Bacardi: same quality and taste – less plastic!

By Press Release01
Bacardi Group press photo

Bacardi, the major alcoholic beverage company offering famous and highly popular brands like Bacardi, Grey Goose, Bombay Sapphire, Dewar’s, Martini, and Patrón, among others, in the Cypriot market, proudly announces that it has begun to remove the plastic safety valve from its product bottles as a significant step towards becoming the most environmentally-responsible alcohol company.

For years, Bacardi has been committed to doing what’s right for the planet and has set a series of sustainability goals aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Already, it sources 100 per cent of sugarcane for Bacardi rum, and all herbs for Bombay Sapphire gin, from sustainable agriculture, uses renewable wind and hydroelectric energy to a large extent (up to 100 per cent in Bacardi, Bombay Sapphire, and Martini) in production, and redesigns its bottles and packaging to require fewer and always recyclable or recycled materials. It also implements zero waste systems everywhere, simultaneously reducing water consumption as much as possible.

Bacardi’s most ambitious goal, however, is for the company to be 100 per cent plastic-free by 2030.

To achieve this goal, all the ways in which Bacardi currently uses plastic have been carefully reconsidered, and the opportunity to remove the well-known “plastic safety valve” (widely used in the entire alcoholic beverage industry) from its bottles has been identified.

That said, Bacardi, which has already started the removal of the plastic safety valve from Martini and Bacardi bottles and commits to having it removed from all other bottles in its portfolio by 2025, assures consumers they will continue to enjoy the same quality and taste from all its brands.

Finally, as a family business always focused on the long term, Bacardi is committed to continuing to do what’s right for the planet, its customers and consumers, by expanding efforts towards a greener and sustainable future.

