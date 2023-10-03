October 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

November ‘Art in Business’ fundraiser for CRC Policy Center

By Press Release02
Hope For Children CRC Policy Center invites the business world and general public to support children through art, within the SIN Events framework titled "The Art in Business"

The humanitarian organisation “Hope For Children” CRC Policy Center invites the business world and general public to support children through art, within the framework of the SIN Events initiative titled “The Art in Business”. The initiative aims to raise financial support for CRC’s programmes, serving all children in Cyprus, and is under the auspices of President of the House of Representatives, Annita Demetriou.

Driving the initiative is talented artist Irsa Fani, who has been creating unique works of art commissioned by businesses, inspired by their values and products. To date, over 60 businesses are participating in this effort, and their number continues to grow.

The completion of the process will see artworks delivered to the businesses after they are presented at an event to be held at the Shoe Factory of the Pharos Arts Foundation, on November 2, 2023, at 7.30pm. Attendees will include representatives of participating businesses, as well as government representatives, partners of Hope For Children, athletes, members of the media, and many more.

“‘The Art in Business’ is not only an opportunity to showcase the culture and art of Cyprus, but also a message of support for social awareness in the business sector in Cyprus,” said creator Fani, adding that “the net proceeds from the sale of the artworks will be allocated to the child protection programmes of the Hope For Children CRC Policy Center.”

Businesses interested in supporting the initiative can choose from the following options:

  • Silver (Canvas dimensions: 30cm x 40cm) – €250
  • Gold (Canvas dimensions: 40cm x 50cm) – €500
  • Platinum (Canvas dimensions: 50cm x 70cm) – €1,000

For more information about the companies participating in the exhibition, visit the website or call 22103234 or 99 517896.


