Youth Tech Fest Cyprus 2023 coming in November

The Executives’ Club of Cyprus is delighted to announce November’s upcoming Youth Tech Fest Cyprus 2023 (www.youthtechfest.com).
Taking place under the auspices of the Ministry of Education in Cyprus, and co-organised with the University of Nicosia (UNIC), the Youth Tech Fest Cyprus is a celebration of young people’s passion for all things technology, science, art, environment and entrepreneurship. The event also recognises educators’ efforts to nurture literate and creative citizens for a technology-driven society.
The initiative is open to youth aged 6-18 years old, from both public and private schools, with Cypriot and international backgrounds, regardless of economic status. The Festival aims to promote diversity in the tech ecosystem, and equal access to quality education for underprivileged young people, and those with learning or heath-related difficulties. Participation is free, to ensure everyone has a chance to experience the latest educational technologies and tools, as well as to gain valuable insights from international thought leaders.
The format of the Festival includes the following three sub-events:
Fair
Αn exciting day packed with interactive shows, workshops, masterclasses and hands-on activities, led by educators, engineers, scientists and programmers. Visitors will take part either as a family, or allow their young ones to experience the diverse, exciting and age-appropriate activities on their own.
Summit
Leading international experts and thought leaders will share best practices and latest trends with Cyprus-based educators, executive management of schools, policy-makers and business community representatives. The goal is to facilitate long-term collaborative relationships and create programmes and activities jointly, to encourage the young generation to innovate, create, learn and make positive social and economic changes. Speakers include leading minds from the European Commission, the Royal Institution (UK), Shell, Google and WiTEC EU, to name but a few.
Awards
A ceremony will honour each STEAM-related project nominated by the attending schools. As the Festival encourages participation, collaboration, inclusion and excellence, there are no first, second or third places – every project is awarded, and each project mentor is recognised.
Together with the participants, the Festival aspires to ignite the spark of innovation and creativity in the future generation!
For more information, please visit: www.youthtechfest.com.
About Executives’ Club of Cyprus
The Executives’ Club of Cyprus is a community of established and emerging leaders, united by the idea of shared knowledge, and shared experience to foster growth and innovation.