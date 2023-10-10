October 10, 2023

Lidl Plus contest will win three app users Paris Disneyland trips

Lidl Plus competition for trip to Disneyland Paris

Lidl Plus brings us the magic of our favourite heroes through a magical contest, giving three lucky app users the chance to live the ultimate entertainment experience, and each win a trip for four to Disneyland in Paris, worth €5,000!

Specifically, until Saturday, November 4, 2023, every Lidl Plus user can participate in the competition by completing the relevant form, automatically entering a draw for a trip for four people to Disneyland in Paris, which includes transport, accommodation in four-star hotel and entrance fees.

Learn more information about the competition as well as the terms and conditions here.

Download Lidl Plus for free from the App Store, Google Play or Huawei AppGallery now, register quickly and easily, take part in the competition and enjoy the most special gifts!

