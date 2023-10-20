International School of Paphos holds inaugural University Fair

The International School of Paphos (ISOP) organised its first-time University Fair on October 18, 2023 at the school’s premises, with great success.
Almost 30 university representatives from the UK, the Netherlands, Cyprus, Italy, Switzerland, the French Institute in Cyprus and the US Embassy, participated in this extremely significant initiative. It offered an ideal opportunity for attendees to collect important material from local and international institutions.
Α substantial number of students and their parents, from all over Paphos, including ISOP students and also pupils from other private and public schools, attended the exhibition. There, they had the opportunity to receive key information regarding several academic programmes, and to familiarise themselves with the requirements, admission processes and scholarship opportunities offered by each institution.
Rock FM rounded out the University Fair’s offerings, creating a beautiful atmosphere with its music choices.
The following universities and organisations participated in the exhibition, whose representatives left with the best impressions regarding the event’s organisation, as well as the calibre of visitors who came with salient questions and were a highly attentive audience, listening to all the information with keen interest:
University of Sheffield (UK), University of Kent (UK), Brunel University London (UK), University of Cumbria (UK), University of Essex (UK), Nottingham Trent University (UK), De Montfort University (UK), HAN University of Applied Sciences (NL), Hanze University of Applied Sciences Groningen (NL), NHL Stenden University of Applied Sciences (NL), Radboud University (NL), The Hague University of Applied Sciences (NL), The University of Twente (NL), American University of Beirut – Mediterraneo (CY), European University Cyprus (CY), Frederick University (CY), Neapolis University Pafos (CY), University for the Creative Arts / Cyprus Academy of Art (CY), University of Central Lancashire Cyprus – UCLan Cyprus (CY), University of Limassol (CY), University of Nicosia (CY), EducationUSA Cyprus (US), U.S. Embassy (US), French Institute of Cyprus – Campus France (FR), Swiss Education Group (CH), Istituto Marangoni (IT), NABA – Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti (IT)