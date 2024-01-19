January 19, 2024

Tsentas: a legacy rises in Nicosia

By Press Release02
Tsentas: The Legacy

Tsentas Developers proudly presentstsentas logo in black and gold The Legacy – the epitome of luxury urban living in the heart of the capital. The project is a groundbreaking residential 20-floor tower, a true landmark project seamlessly integrated into the evolving urban skyline of Nicosia. Nestled adjacent to the impressive new GSP park the Legacy redefines contemporary urban living with its unique architectural presence, spectacular vistas, and plethora of amenities.

Residents can indulge in the lavish hotel-style lobby that offers a cosy daytime café area, which transitions into a relaxed cocktail lounge bar in the evening. Tenants of The Legacy will also enjoy exclusive access to a concierge service, catering to all their day-to-day needs.

Mid-tower an entire floor has been dedicated to well-being. Aptly named ‘Wellness on the 10th’, this floor features a state-of-the-art gym with spa and sauna facilities, and a heated infinity pool with exquisite views. An urban haven where every detail is meticulously crafted to provide an unparalleled living experience.

The Legacy comprises a diverse collection of luxury residences, ranging from one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, whole floor apartments, leading up to the spectacular penthouse. The pinnacle of magnificence is embodied in the crown jewel of the tower. Spanning the top three floors, this exclusive residence boasts a private elevator, a breathtaking roof garden, and a sensational private heated swimming pool, with unrivalled views of the capital.

For more information visit: www.tsentas.com

