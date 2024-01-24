Emirates holding Cyprus cabin crew recruitment open day

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, is looking for candidates to join its multinational cabin crew team. The Dubai-based airline will hold a Cabin Crew recruitment open day on January 26 at 9am at the Best Western Plus Larco Hotel in Larnaca.
The airline is looking for individuals who are passionate about delivering simple yet personalised and impeccable hospitality, while creating memorable moments for its customers. Safety being one of Emirates’ highest priorities, the ideal candidate will lead confidently and take control when it comes to managing aircraft services, security and safety procedures. All Emirates crew will receive world-class learning at the airline’s state-of-the-art facility in Dubai.
Applicants hoping to give their careers an epic take-off can walk in with an up-to-date curriculum vitae (CV) in English, and a recent photograph. Candidates are advised to pre-register here for a smoother experience. Those who haven’t applied online may do so as walk-ins to Friday’s Best Western Plus Larco Hotel Open Day. Candidates must come prepared to spend the full day at the venue. Shortlisted candidates will be informed of timings for further assessments and interviews on the same day.
Further information about requirements for the selection process can be found at: emirates.com/careers.
Emirates’ truly global cabin crew team represent 160 nationalities, reflecting its customer mix and international operations in over 130 cities on six continents, operating a modern fleet of over 200 all wide-body aircraft. The airline is the largest global operator of the Boeing 777 and the Airbus A380 aircraft.
Emirates offers candidates outstanding career opportunities, with excellent training facilities and a broad range of development programmes for its employees. All Emirates crew are based in the exciting cosmopolitan city of Dubai, and enjoy an attractive employment package that includes a variety of benefits such as a tax-free salary, free company-provided accommodation, free transport to and from work, excellent medical cover, as well as exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai.
Emirates’ growing global network also offers many travel opportunities across the airline’s six continents. Emirates’ cabin crew enjoys attractive concessional travel benefits for themselves as well as their families and friends to all destinations that the airline flies to.
Emirates has been flying to Cyprus for 28 years and currently offers daily flights from Cyprus to Dubai and to Malta.