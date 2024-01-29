UNIC up-levels its blockchain, digital currency MOOC

On the occasion of its 10th anniversary, the world’s first MOOC on Digital Currencies, offered by the University of Nicosia (UNIC), and its Institute of the Future (IFF), is undergoing a radical transformation.
Previously structured as a comprehensive 12-week course, it has now been revamped into two levels, offering students the flexibility to customise their educational experience, and earn two certificates in the same timeframe.
What’s new:
- Two certificates in 12 Weeks. Students now have the option to embark on a 12-week journey, divided into two levels: an ‘Introductory Level’ spanning six weeks, followed by an ‘Advanced Level’ for the following six weeks. This unique structure allows students to gain two certificates by completing both levels, or to choose a single level based on their background and aspirations.
- Brand-new curriculum. The revamped course introduces a brand-new curriculum, reflecting the latest developments in digital currencies and blockchain technology. With a focus on practical application, the curriculum ensures students gain theoretical knowledge and develop essential practical skills.
- Hands-on elements. To provide a more immersive learning experience, the course now includes practical exercises, labs and research seminars. These elements are designed to bridge the gap between theory and real-world application, empowering students with a well-rounded skill set.
“The transformation of Blockchain & Digital Currency MOOC into a two-level course marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing a dynamic and adaptable learning experience,” noted IFF Executive Director, Professor George Giaglis.
“We believe that this evolution will enable students to acquire not only theoretical knowledge but also practical skills in the evolving field of digital currencies and blockchain technology. The free MOOC is available to anyone around the world who is interested in learning the basics of cryptocurrencies, in a paced and resource-rich environment, under the guidance of experts in the field.”
About the Blockchain & Digital Currency MOOC
Taught by world-leading experts Andreas Antonopoulos, Prof. Giaglis and Antonis Polemitis, and taken, to date, by over 110,000 students, the offerings constitute the world’s first MOOC on Digital Currencies, as well as the first required course of the MSc in Blockchain and Digital Currency programme.
The course covers both a technical overview of decentralised digital currencies such as Bitcoin, as well as their broader economic, legal and financial context. Via this free online programme, students gain first-hand knowledge of what such digital currencies are, why they exist, why they are so important in terms of improving financial services, and more.
Enrolment is now open for the free MOOC on Digital Currency, with a start date of: February 5, 2024.
