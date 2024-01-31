January 31, 2024

Innovative Nissan e-POWER cars reach 100K Europe sales

Nissan Qashqai e-POWER

Since debuting in September 2022, Nissan’s innovative yet unique e-POWER system has reached over 100,000 Continental customers, with the Qashqai and X-Trail introduced in Europe simultaneously. To date, 65,367 Qashqai and 34,663 X-Trail, equipped with e-POWER, have been sold on the Continent.

The e-POWER system represents a major milestone in Nissan’s electrification strategy. It merges optimum fuel efficiency with an Electric Vehicle’s driving pleasure, by combining two of Nissan’s specialisations: advanced battery and engine tech, plus the innovative variable compression internal combustion engine. The e-POWER is an ideal technology for those who can’t or don’t wish to recharge their vehicle with a cable, but nevertheless drive every day, and are ready to take the first step towards owning a full EV in the future.

Nissan X-Trail e-POWER

What sets e-POWER apart is that the vehicle’s wheels are driven exclusively by an electric motor. This means the ride is effortless, smooth and quiet – just like a full Electric Vehicle. Its success and acceptance by over 100,000 buyers can be seen in their feedback, with particular appreciation expressed for the quiet, easy driving that is characteristic of the e-POWER system.

The Nissan Qashqai is the model that practically invented the crossover category. It is already in its third generation with an aerodynamic body and bold design. Meanwhile, the Nissan X-Trail is a crossover ideal for family adventures. With a rugged and refined design, space for up to seven seats, the X-Trail also features the innovative e-4ORCE all-wheel drive system for off-road escapes.

View the Nissan Qashqai and X-Trail, each equipped with e-POWER technology, at the Pilakoutas Group showrooms in all cities.

