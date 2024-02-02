February 2, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

UoL kicks off 2024 with glowing achievements

By Press Release02
University of Limassol welcomes New Year with high achievements

In a warm ceremony held on January 26, 2024, the University of Limassol (UoL) welcomed the New Year, while celebrating the completion of its first academic semester, in the presence of close associates, stakeholders, academic and administrative staff and friends of the institution.

The opening of the ceremony was marked by a short address by University Council President Socrates Ellinas, who welcomed attendees and briefly reviewed the University’s impressive course so far. “Our first year has been a testament to our commitment for excellence and innovation,” he noted. “We have laid a solid foundation for an educational institution, which not only imparts knowledge, but also cultivates a passion for lifelong learning and community service.”

In turn, the Rector of the University of Limassol, Professor Theodore Panayotou, referred to UoL’s progress, stressing it is “a collective success that creates the conditions for a future full of potential”.

“As we enter the new year,” Panayotou added, “we look forward to broadening our horizons by announcing new programmes and opportunities that will continue to establish UoL as a beacon of learning and research.”

At the same time, the event touched on a number of exciting developments that will be announced during the year, regarding the launch of new, innovative academic programmes, as the educational institution continues to grow and adapt to the evolving higher learning landscape.

The University of Limassol (UoL) is an offshoot of the Cyprus International Institute of Management (CIIM) and offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Leadership and Management, Technology and Innovation and Economics and Finance. Its vision is excellence in education and research, in an academic environment promoting social sensitivity, respect for the environment and ethics as a professional and personal value.

Follow the University of Limassol (UoL):

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

L’Atelier Robuchon again named island’s best restaurant

Press Release

CyI heads innovative Horizon Europe climate project

Press Release

Innovative Nissan e-POWER cars reach 100K Europe sales

Press Release

BOC continues to support island’s elite young athletes

Press Release

UNIC sole 2024-25 PRME champ in Cyprus, Greece, SE Europe

Press Release

Lidl donates €110,000 to Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign