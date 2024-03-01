March 1, 2024

OPAP sponsors Cyprus run of Denissi play to benefit Red Cross

The synergy of quality and social contribution has always distinguished the operation of OPAP Cyprus, consistently supporting health, the environment, sport, education and, of course, culture. Thus, OPAP Cyprus is once again enabling the Cypriot public to attend performances of Mimi Denissi’s new play And from Smyrna…Salonica, while supporting the humanitarian work of the Cyprus Red Cross (CRC).

As announced on February 29, 2024 by CRC President Fotini Papadopoulou, the performances are part of the effort to secure resources to promote the charity’s humanitarian work, as well as its constant policy of offering society the chance to attend high-quality artistic and cultural events.

For his part, OPAP Cyprus Chief Commercial Officer Alexandros Davos noted that “in times when the quantity of entertainment outweighs quality, it is important to offer similar choices, especially when they are also reminiscent of what Cyprus experienced 50 years ago.”

Continuing, he added: “as OPAP Cyprus, we wish to be consistent with the Cyprus Red Cross, whose humanitarian programmes we recognise, respect and systematically support. We are with you in your nationwide fundraising, but also in every other action you take to promote your humanitarian work.”

And from Smyrna… Salonica is a sequel to Denissi’s equally-successful play Smyrna My Beloved, whose Cyprus performances in 2016 were again supported by OPAP. In its Greece theatrical run, critics hailed And from Smyrna… Salonica, given that it “looks at Greek history through the eyes of the theatre, with the offering being consistent, honest in its intentions and complete on stage, thanks to a spectacular production”.

In Cyprus, the play will have a 10-performance run at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre, over March 19-28, 2024, with the Grand Sponsor being OPAP Cyprus.

