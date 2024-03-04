Support Pink: Bean Bar drive for Europa Donna Cyprus

March 4, 2024

International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global day commemorating the past and current struggles and achievements of women around the world. On this occasion, Bean Bar will join forces with Europa Donna Cyprus, in a bid to support women with breast cancer.

Through the “Support Pink” campaign, running over March 4-10, 2024, Bean Bar will donate 10 per cent of its total sales revenue to Europa Donna Cyprus.

“Women have proved that they are strong enough to overcome multiple difficulties, in a spirit of solidarity and mutual support,” observed Bean Bar’s Brand Manager, Antonia Koumettou.

“Inspired by this invaluable legacy, Bean Bar celebrates International Women’s Day by supporting women’s fight against breast cancer and the work of an organisation dedicated to preventing and tackling this disease,” she continued. “The characteristic pink ribbon and the slogan ‘Support Pink’ will feature on Bean Bar’s single-use cups throughout the week of the campaign, while a portion of the chain’s proceeds will go towards this very important cause.”

With a 20-year presence in the field of supporting women with gynaecological cancers, Europa Donna Cyprus is a non-profit organisation and member of the European Breast Cancer Coalition. Its main objective is to raise awareness about breast cancer, encourage education, and promote appropriate screening, optimal treatment, as well as increased funding for research.

Show your support for the “Support Pink” campaign, which stands by women with breast cancer.

