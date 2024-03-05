March 5, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Action team shines at 2024 Cannes Young Lions Cyprus

By Press Release00
Action team shines at 2024 Cannes Young Lions Cyprus

Action Global Communications stood out at Cannes Young Lions Cyprus 2024, which awards under 30-year-olds’ creative talent in communications and advertising. Action accounted for four of the eight overall winners, and two of the four categories of the competition belong to its team. Awards were granted to members of the Action Cyprus and Action 360x teams for the following projects:

  • First Place in the PR Category: Anastasia Kremmastou and Panagiota Karaphylli for their project “Birdify”.
  • First Place in the Design Category: Konstantina Elia and Elias Pyrgou for their project “Empowering Mind, Embracing Difference”.
  • Third Place in the Digital Category: Artemis Papazachariou and Elena Abu Rumman for the project “Changing ADHD-TITUDE”.

The teams who clinched first place will proudly represent Cyprus at the esteemed global creativity competition, Young Lions, hosted annually in Cannes as part of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. The prestigious event is the premier gathering for the advertising and creative communications industry, drawing participants from around the globe.

These distinctions are the culmination of Action’s dedication to nurturing talent, focusing in particular on the new generation entering the fields of digital, web, design, communication, advertising and public relations. The company is committed to continuous investment in education and upskilling, mentoring and providing opportunities for young professionals, enabling them to make their mark in the industry.

“We are immensely proud of our team’s accomplishments at this year’s Young Lions Cyprus 2024,” said Natasa Perdiou, Country Manager of Action Cyprus. “Their success is a clear reflection of our commitment to developing the next generation of talent and fostering an environment where creativity and innovation can flourish,” she continued.

“The freshness, ingenuity, and appeal of each campaign and project by Action not only stands out in competitions, but also resonates deeply with the public, showcasing our creative approach and boldness. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and wish them every success in the international Young Lions competition in Cannes this June.”

Rebecca Theodorou, Managing Director, Action 360x, was equally effusive about the accomplishments.

“The success of our members in the Young Lions Competition is a testament to the unwavering commitment and innovative spirit that defines our agency,” she noted. “We have always believed in nurturing and empowering young talent, and this triumph reinforces our dedication to fostering the brightest minds in the field,” she added.

“The future of communications is undeniably bright, with the Young Lions Competition showcasing the incredible potential and innovation that will shape the landscape of communications in the years to come.”

About Young Lions Cyprus 2024

The Young Lions Cyprus 2024 competition, held on March 1, 2024, was organised by the Cyprus Advertising – Communication Association (ΣΔΕΚ) and the Press and Information Office, attracting a record number of participants this year.

A panel of 22 esteemed judges from the communication sector, academia, event sponsors, and representatives from NGOs selected the winners in each category (Design, Digital, Film and PR).

Winners will now advance to Cannes in June to compete against the world’s best new talent, showcasing their work on an international stage and experiencing a unique chance to shine at the Cannes Young Lions Competition, part of the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Ancoria Bank expands into Greece with new digital product

Press Release

MSPS toasts revamped identity, philosophy at new offices

Press Release

Hellenic: ‘My Account 18-25’ offers youth exclusive benefits

Press Release

XM sponsorship of ARIS supports startup ecosystem

Press Release

Support Pink: Bean Bar drive for Europa Donna Cyprus

Press Release

PrivilEDGE club: BoC redefines private, affluent banking

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign