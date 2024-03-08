March 8, 2024

Celestyal debuts newly-named onboard drink packages

By Press Release012
Celestyal has refreshed their onboard drinks packages, with new names and new options. The packages fall under two categories: ‘Go All In’ is designed for guests who want a full choice of options, or ‘Keep It Simple’ for guests who know what they want in advance.

The packages comprise:

Go All In:

  • Sky’s The Limit – previously known as Premium Plus, it includes an array of beers, wines, spirits, liqueurs, and cocktails up to €10 per serving. Plus, a 20-per cent discount on featured wines. Priced at €47pppd.
  • Sky High – previously known as Premium and included in the Celestyal Plus+ Experience fare. It includes an extensive selection of wine, spirits and mocktails, as well as cocktails up to €7 per serving, draught beers, soft drinks, and hot and cold coffees and teas. Priced at €30pppd.
  • Clear Skies – previously known as Alcohol-Free, includes a range of mocktails, fruit juices, soft drinks, smoothies, milkshakes, slushies, and specialty hot and cold drinks. Priced at €27pppd.

Keep It Simple:

  • Refresh – previously known as Soft Drinks, it includes draught or canned soft drinks, fruit juices by the glass, plus mineral or sparkling water by the glass. Priced at €10pppd.
  • Sweet Treat – previously known as Kids, it includes a selection of sweet, alcohol-free delights including, mocktails, milkshakes and slushies, unlimited soft drinks, juices by the glass and hot chocolate or cocoa. Priced at €16pppd.
  • Hydration – previously known as Premium Water, it includes mineral or sparkling bottled water. Priced at €8.50pppd.
  • Caffeinator – previously known as Coffee, it includes unlimited specialty coffees and a selection of herbal teas, along with mineral or sparkling water by the glass. Priced at €12pppd.

“Our newly revamped onboard drink packages, with our simple-to-follow and fresh names, plus enhanced options, aim to cater to the diverse preferences of all our guests,” pointed out said Celestyal Chief Commercial Officer Lee Haslett. “Whether it’s indulging in our premium offerings like ‘Sky’s The Limit’ or embracing the simplicity of ‘Refresh’, there’s something to suit all tastes. We are simplifying our offering, while offering a whole lot more, because we want to ensure the best experiences for our guests onboard.”

The changes rolled out fleet-wide with immediate effect from the start of the new season on March 2, 2024.

For more information, visit celestyal.com or call 211 1995176.

About Celestyal

Celestyal, an award-winning, year-round cruise company, continues to set the standard for unmissable travel experiences in the Greek Islands, the Adriatic and the Arabian Gulf. Built on a foundation of unique Greek heritage, the company excels in delivering exceptional hospitality, ensuring genuine cultural immersion both onboard and ashore. Operating two brand new vessels, accommodating up to 1,260 passengers each, Celestyal prioritises ultra-tailored services, establishing a high-end environment that welcomes over 100,000 passengers annually from over 130 different nationalities.

The company’s unique approach, informed by valuable passenger feedback and market insights, has contributed to its continuing success in the cruise industry. Celestyal’s vision extends beyond the shores of Greece and the Mediterranean, aiming to redefine the cruising experience. As the company looks to the future, its dedication to providing authentic and unmissable experiences, reaffirms the company’s vision of offering travellers a unique and enriching exploration of diverse destinations.

