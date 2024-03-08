March 8, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Elias Neocleous law firm, W11 Ventures enter strategic tie

By Press Release025
Elias Neocleous law firm, W11 Ventures enter strategic tie

Elias Neocleous & Co LLC (ENC) and W11 Ventures (www.w11.ventures) have entered into a powerful partnership to deliver strategic, multi-functional seed-to-scale advisory services to industry and investors from across the globe. The partnership combines ENC’s multidisciplinary legal expertise and tech-driven approach to solving complex legal challenges, with W11’s world-class experience in business innovation strategy, groundbreaking technologies, governance, translational R&D and investments.

As new technology and AI advancements continue to radically shape the business landscape, companies are recognising the need for strategic guidance and support, to facilitate sustainable future-ready development and external growth, scale capabilities, increase competitiveness and efficiency and enhance market position, be this at seed, startup, or scaling level.

The ENC-W11 partnership brings together extensive skills in all areas of legal practice, technology transfer, public policy, digital design, commercialisation, startup support, growth acceleration, capital raising, investment readiness and change management, to make it easier to match international industry stakeholders to startups and innovative companies, and to help businesses become agile, evolve and adapt to a comprehensive digital tomorrow.

“Partnering with W11 offers a unique collaborative approach to placing our clients on the best path for success in an increasingly digitalised business domain,” noted Elias Neocleous, Managing Partner of ENC. “Building on the same energy, values and vision, this next-generation partnership will support new and existing ENC clients across verticals on their growth journey; help them scale through leading technology products and capabilities, as well as new lines of business and investment opportunities; and boost their competitiveness, to achieve breakthrough results.”

Founding Managing Partner of W11 Ventures Nikolas P. Mastroyiannopoulos also hailed the milestone tie. “The ENC-W11 partnership aims to serve as a high value connector of corporates with the tech and innovation ecosystem, to scale startups and companies across sectors, and to accelerate end-to-end growth for clients worldwide,” he said. “The complementary nature of our joint expertise and single combined service will help clients acquire investments to reach their business goals, scale more efficiently and enhance their market share and valuation.”

About Elias Neocleous & Co LLC

Elias Neocleous & Co LLC is a top-tier law firm with offices in Limassol, Nicosia, Paphos, Brussels, Budapest, Kiev, and Prague. It is renowned for its international expertise and jurisdictional knowledge across a broad spectrum of practice areas, spanning all major transactional and market disciplines, to bring strategic solutions to global clients operating in key industries worldwide. The firm is also notably recognised for its pioneering tech law department, comprised of a dynamic team of legal engineers and digitally-literate lawyers, who specialise in assisting startups and technology companies with all their legal concerns.

About W11 Ventures

W11 is a unique boutique growth and innovation advisory firm, scaling startups and innovative companies, and a strategic connector of corporates with the innovation ecosystem, creating partnerships for the long run, with a proactive role geared to genuine value creation and growth. W11 offers end-to-end strategic and advisory functions, guidance and support to startups and innovative companies in the seed, startup and scaling phase, looking for business development, capital raising, external growth or exit opportunities.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Celestyal debuts newly-named onboard drink packages

Press Release

Joining forces in the fight against breast cancer

Press Release

Lidl launches UEFA EURO 2024 campaign for kids

Press Release

Bank of Cyprus launches new e-commerce platform Jinius

Press Release

Consumers see Lidl as top in Cyprus quality-price ratio

Press Release

March 6: the International Day Against Bullying

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign