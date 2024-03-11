March 11, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Arrests after livestock stolen

By Jonathan Shkurko03
agricultural research institute cows
File photo

Police are investigating a case of livestock theft in the Paphos area, with the arrest of two aimed at facilitating the investigation.

The case was reported to police at around 9pm on Sunday by the owner of a livestock farm, who said he had noticed animals going missing from his property recently.

Following the complaint, members of the Polis Chrysochous police visited his property for surveillance.

At around 10:30pm a vehicle was observed parked outside the property, and two individuals who were in the car entered the premises and appeared to attempt to steal livestock.

However, when they realised the presence of the police, they fled.

The police pursued the two individuals, managing to apprehend one, while the second was located a short time later during examinations in the area.

The men, aged 42 and 22, were arrested.

The Polis Chrysochous Police Station is handling the case.

Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

