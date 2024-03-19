March 19, 2024

Foody’s Red Selection showcases cities’ highest-rated eateries

By Press Release02
Foody’s platform now includes over 3,000 choices of store from all over Cyprus, giving users the unique opportunity to discover new taste experiences in their city continually, while keeping up to date with the most delicious food trends.

Most recently, the Foody team offers you the Red Selection, with suggestions of places and flavours to sample, as a different approach to your city’s culinary culture. Via the Foody app, the Red Selection brings to every Foody user a dynamic list of outstanding restaurants or food outlets to try out.

Foody’s Red Selection identifies unique dining experiences in Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos, whose special features, style and aesthetics, rank highest among reviews, and showcase the must-try dineries of each district. With Red Selection, the Foody team chooses and brings to users’ attention the most searched-for restaurants or stores, quickly and easily.

Offerings such as Maison Anemi, thedeliyard, The Fat Bull Co, Dino Bistro Café, Pralina Confectioneries Limassol and Neon Phaliron Restaurant, are among the Red Selection selections, with recommendations continually updated after a relevant evaluation, upgrading the Foody online delivery experience.

The Red Selection, which launched recently on Foody’s platform, is part of the leading delivery service’s Cyprus strategy to create services and options that enhance the user experience.

