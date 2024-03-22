March 22, 2024

Blu Marine’s Tower display for carnival lights up Limassol

Limassol Blu Marine, the exclusive waterfront development located in the centre of Limassol, captured the vibrant spirit of Carnival weekend in Cyprus by illuminating the night sky with a dazzling display of lights. As carnival festivities swept across the island, Limassol Blu Marine joined in the celebration by adorning its surroundings with a kaleidoscope of colours and patterns.

The stunning display brought an extra layer of joy and excitement to locals and visitors alike, enhancing the festive atmosphere of the weekend and reflecting on the vibrant energy of Cyprus over Carnival Weekend.

View highlights of the display here.

Carnival in Cyprus is a vibrant cultural celebration marked by lively festivities and colorful parades. Taking place in various towns and cities across the island, including Limassol, Paphos and Larnaca, Carnival is a time for communities to come together and revel before the solemn 40 day-fast of Lent.

Limassol Blu Marine

Limassol Blu Marine is a state-of-the-art seafront residential development along Limassol’s seafront, taking advantage of the city’s natural beaches, nearby landmarks and high-end business and leisure facilities.

The master plan of the project embodies the international experience of world-renowned UK architects and engineers, Benoy and BurroHapold, as well as Leptos Group’s extensive experience and expertise. Articulated to allow all residential apartments the finest Mediterranean Sea views, it will act as a catalyst to encourage a neighbourhood of mixed-use developments.

For more information about Limassol Blu Marine, please visit: www.limassolblumarine.com or www.leptosestates.com/project/limassol-blu-marine.

