March 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Clip News creates A.I. tools for its media analysis services

By Press Release01
Clip News, a company with over 30 years Clip News logoof experience in Monitoring and Media Analysis, proudly announces the creation of its own artificial intelligence (A.I.) tools for analysing media data, based on Greek language models, marking a first in Greece.

The milestone is the result of Clip News’ collaboration with Aristotle University of Thessaloniki’s (AUTh’s) Intelligent Systems Lab of the Informatics Department (IS Lab), on a project titled: “Intelligent analysis of Media Text Data”.

What emerged from the collaboration

Thanks to the collaboration, Clip News’ media analysis services have entered a new era, as these tools will achieve high prediction accuracy rates regarding the sentiment of collected data from all media – online and offline – while now also recognising emotions, hate speech and irony.

Furthermore, the new A.I. tools allow for data tagging and clustering, as the algorithm now understands the content of each collected mention on the company’s updated platform, Clip News Portal.

It is particularly important that there is real-time system response, with automatic information extraction, while data processing is continuous.

The process and participants

Training the system’s algorithms required collecting and processing hundreds of thousands of media data from various sources, a task undertaken by specialised analysts at Clip News.

“Processing a plethora of media data retrieved from our database and online sources was necessary. Our analysts manually evaluated each of them before delivering them to the IS Lab team. Through the intelligent tools created, we now have the ability to enhance media analysis fully in line with technological advances, also offering the A.I. community large-text language models in Greek. I am extremely happy, as the result validates our efforts, and I thank everyone involved in the project for their excellent cooperation,” noted Clip News CTO Aspasia Nasiou.

“We are thrilled to achieve all this with the IS Lab of AUTh as our collaborator, in an effort that began early in 2022, well before the recent surge in A.I. tools – especially over the last year – thanks to ChatGPT, Bard, and other platforms from global giants,” added Theofilos Argyriadis, president and CEO of Clip News. “It’s a truly innovative project that allows us to directly process large amounts of data, further developing our media analysis services, and providing the research community with open-source A.I. tools in Greek.”

The research programme resulted in the publication of corresponding scientific articles by the IS Lab team.

“What we developed are essentially Machine Learning algorithms for the automatic analysis of media data,” commented professor of Informatics at AUTh, Ioannis Vlahavas, director of the Intelligent Systems Lab, and doctoral researcher Dimitrios Zaikis. “The tools aim to provide Clip News subscribers with real-time information about the emotional tone of media data relevant to them and the emerging trends. The research led to new innovative applications and publications in the field of informatics and natural language processing.”

This funded action is part of the ESPA, specifically the “Innovation Investment Schemes” of the operational programme “Central Macedonia 2014-2020”.

