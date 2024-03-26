March 26, 2024

British Council awards honour exam partners’ excellence

The British Council proudly hosted the Partners in Excellence: Annual Awards for Loyalty Programme Achievements event at Pavilion Hall in Nicosia on March 20, 2024. This prestigious occasion, dedicated to honouring and celebrating the exceptional accomplishments of our esteemed exam partners, saw an impressive turnout with more than 100 people in attendance.

As the evening unfolded, attendees gathered to reflect on the outstanding performance achieved throughout the previous year, showcasing the unwavering commitment and dedication demonstrated by our loyal partners. This annual event stands as a testament to the enduring benefits of working with the British Council, providing an opportunity for our partners to be recognised for their support and fostering a platform for networking with other educators across Cyprus.

The event commenced with welcome speeches delivered by distinguished guests, which included: Irene Kladaki, Director Exams, EU South East Cluster, British Council; Irfan Siddiq OBE, British High Commissioner to Cyprus; Hervé Marc, Regional Director, Europe – International Education, Cambridge University Press & Assessment; Adam Scott, Regional Development Director, Pearson Qualifications; Hara Sarri, Country Manager Southern Europe, Cambridge University Press & Assessment.

A theatre performance centred on deaf communication enhanced the evening. Students from the Deaf School astounded the audience with a poignant song in Cypriot Sign Language titled “Speak to Me”. This was followed by a speech delivered by Despoina Ioannou, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Cyprus Deaf Association, shedding light on the significance of Cypriot Sign Language.

A highlight of the event was the presentation of trophies to high-volume achievers across all partnership programmes of the British Council. Awards were bestowed in various categories: including Advantage Excellence Awards, Cambridge International Excellence Awards, Pearson Edexcel Excellence Awards, School Exams Excellence Awards, and IELTS Excellence Awards.

The British Council extends its heartfelt congratulations to all award recipients, and expresses gratitude to all partners for their continued commitment and dedication. The event not only celebrated achievements, but also reinforced the importance of collaboration and partnership in promoting excellence in education.

