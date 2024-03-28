March 28, 2024

Celestyal Discovery’s maiden voyage showcases new livery

Celestyal Discovery set sail on her maiden voyage around the Aegean on March 22, 2024, showcasing the cruise line’s new livery. Departing from Lavrion, Athens, under the experienced command of captain Panagiotis Giakoumatos and his crew, Celestyal’s global leadership team joined the ship’s officers in welcoming guests on the inaugural voyage.

The ship’s first passengers are sailing on the ‘Iconic Aegean’ itinerary, taking in Mykonos, Kusadasi, Patmos Island and Santorini, visiting a total of five ports over the three-night sailing. Meanwhile, from April 1st , the popular port of Heraklion (Crete) is to be added to this itinerary. From March through to November, Celestyal Discovery will be rotating this three-night itinerary with a four-night ‘Iconic Aegean’ option, featuring an additional day in Rhodes.

After joining the fleet in November 2023, the 1,266-guest Celestyal Discovery, underwent a multi-million-euro refurbishment. Celestyal invested heavily in the onboard social spaces, along with a complete stateroom refresh. The vessel boasts the additions of a new coffee shop, Café Nation, serving illy coffee, the Pizza Oven eatery and the Discovery Lounge which will feature brand partnerships across the season.

The new livery consists of:

  • An updated Celestyal logo and wordmark with cleaner lines and symmetry, lending itself to a more digitally native world
  • A distinctive blue wave hull. The wave concept was borne from the operations team, demonstrating the collaboration across the business and the forward motion of the company
  • The signature Celestyal stars
  • A unique funnel design which complements each ship, showcasing the beautiful lines of each vessel

Celestyal Journey will receive her own livery upgrade at the start of 2025, when undergoing scheduled maintenance works in the Arabian Gulf, as she moves to a year-round operation, with a winter season homeporting from Doha, Qatar from November 2024 to March 2025.

“We were delighted to welcome 1,100 guests onboard our newest ship, Celestyal Discovery, this weekend,” said Celestyal CEO Chris Theophilides. “We have successfully refreshed our fleet in under a year, staying true to our commitment to invest in our customer experience.”

He added: “Celestyal can now offer premium, destination immersive holidays, unmissable both at sea and ashore. It’s an extremely exciting time for us as we continue to expand as a global brand, and we look forward to more developments over the coming year.”

For his part, Lee Haslett, Chief Commercial Officer at Celestyal, noted that: “having already announced 12 new destinations, a completely refreshed fleet, and significantly-upgraded customer experience, we are delighted to be setting sail on both our 2024 season and our new global year-round operation”.

Continuing, he went on to say that: “we have spent the past year listening to our valued customers and partners to understand what makes Celestyal so special. We’ve evolved our identity to reflect this, and our new fleet, with the new livery, is  now the most visible extension of our brand.”

Celestyal is currently offering three- and four-night ‘Iconic Aegean’ cruises on Celestyal Discovery with prices from €249, per person, (2024 and 2025 cruises now on sale, 2026 to follow in the coming weeks). All prices quoted are for interior cabins, based on double occupancy, including meals, drinks with meals, €75 discount per person on prebooked shore excursion and include all port fees and service charges.

Bookings made before May 31, 2024, will also benefit from low deposits, from €125 per booking.

For more information, visit: celestyal.com or call: 211 1995176.

