PASYKAF unveils design of new Nicosia base

The Cyprus Association of Cancer Patients and Friends (PASYKAF) has unveiled the design of an imposing new Nicosia base, heralding a milestone event in the history of the Association.
The event was held recently under the patronage of the Secretary of the Council of Ministers, Theodosis A. Tsiolas, with the design for the new structure presented in a joyful atmosphere and with all distinguished architectural submissions awarded.
An architectural competition had been held for the design of the new PASYKAF building, sponsored by the Cyprus Pharmaceutical Organisation Ltd, a member of the Costas Papaellinas Group, in which a total of 28 highly commendable entries were submitted. The architectural design, which was unanimously selected by the jury and received first prize, was that of Ioakim Loizas Architects and Engineers, with collaborator achitects Despina Pattichi, Alkinoos Stathopoulos and Procopis Pattichis.
The evening started with a PASYKAF highlights video, after which PASYKAF President Dr. Anna Achilleoudi welcomed guests with an address. This was followed by greetings from Secretary Tsiolas and from the architectural competition’s sponsor, Cyprus Pharmaceutical Organisation’s Panicos Vassiliou.
Thereafter, PASYKAF Executive Director Nicolas Philippou took the floor, making special mention of the noble purpose of the new building and its important role in the uninterrupted provision of PASYKAF services to people with cancer and their families. PASYKAF will soon prepare special presentations regarding the center, announcing sponsorship packages to raise funds for the implementation of the project.
The event concluded with the awards of the winning architectural designs and presentation of cheques to the winners.
The first prize of the competition, worth €15,000, was awarded to Ioakim Loizas Architects and Engineers. The second prize worth €10,000 was awarded to Panagiotis Panagios (PSQUARE Architects) and Sofronis Marcou (Sofronis Marcou Architects), the third prize worth €5,000 was awarded to Architect Alexandros Livadas (AL-Architects) and a commendation worth €3,000 was awarded to Pavlos Fereos (Fereos Architects LLC – Tsampikos Petras). Wishing to honour all the entries, PASYKAF exhibited them to the general public until February 4.
PASYKAF expresses its gratitude to architectural competition sponsor the Cyprus Pharmaceutical Organisation, member of the Costas Papaellinas Group, hospitality sponsor Royal Hall, the members of the jury and advisory committee, and all who participated in the competition and this special event.