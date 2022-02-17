Lidl Food Academy plays host to lavish Valentine’s Day dinner

This year, in the lead-up to Valentine’s Day, Lidl Cyprus organised a radio competition for the friends of Lidl Food Academy and listeners of Mix FM, with the result that the winners – 10 lucky couples – enjoyed a romantic dinner at the Academy, created, of course, by its experienced chefs.
Aired on the radio station’s Breakfast Show, the game, “How well you know your crush”, resulted in 10 fortunate duos to enjoy an unforgettable experience: a luxurious, seven-course dinner at Lidl Academy, held at 8.30pm on Valentine’s Day, attended by a personal waiter, with plenty of champagne and many surprises.
The Academy’s team transformed their space it into the most romantic spot in the city, with lit candles, crimson roses and sweet, delicious chocolates setting the ambience, and the winning couples enjoying five-star service and luxurious dishes prepared by Academy chefs.
The evening started off with a rosé Prosecco flavoured with bubble-gum syrup, followed by an amuse-bouche of white sturgeon eggs and champagne cream. The main course was a magical beef fillet, accompanied by risotto with basil mushrooms, truffle butter and a crispy Parmesan wafer.
To finish, in addition to the red charlotte dessert with gold leaves and a forest fruit mousse, couples also savoured romantic petit four macaroons with rose ganache and candied rose petals – a delicacy definitely not found every day.
The full menu also included smoked salmon, marinated shrimp in lemon juice, red grapefruit, soup, fresh bread with aromatic butter and many other unique dishes, marking the evening as an unprecedented gastronomic experience. The Academy’s chefs, as well as all the staff, did their very best once again, to offer their guests a unique taste journey, while creating an unforgettable romantic evening.
Lidl Food Academy is a place that not only offers valuable knowledge about food that improves quality of life in the most creative and fun ways, but also provides a welcoming “hangout” for the most imaginative of events, full of gastronomic pleasures.
Learn more about Lidl Food Academy and follow its activities via its website and social media pages.
Follow Lidl Cyprus at the following links: