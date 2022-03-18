Limassol Del Mar offers luxury suites for short-term rental

Limassol Del Mar, the coastal city’s iconic development project, is creating new prospects in the field of short-term luxury accommodation for both business and tourist purposes.
A range of unique one-to-two-bedroom studio-suites, located on the third and 18th floor, provide accommodation of international standards and 5-star services to guests, thereby combining state-of-the-art facilities, exceptional indoor areas and terraces with panoramic views across the coastline and beyond.
These suites have been designed to meet every need. They offer impressive open-plan spaces, equipped kitchens or kitchenettes with modern appliances, and high-specification shower rooms, showcasing selected Joe Malone products for moments of perfect relaxation.
Each suite stands out for its distinct indoor design areas, exclusively created by the renowned Italian brand, Gianfranco Ferré Home. For the first time in Cyprus, tenants will be able to enjoy luxurious furnishings and decoration of such calibre.
Suite guests will also have access to a wealth of facilities at the Limassol Del Mar’s deluxe premises, including use of the private lobby, as well as of the exclusive members’ restaurant overlooking the Mediterranean, the indoor and outdoor swimming pools, the relaxing spa, the state-of-the-art gym and the 24-hour reception and concierge services.
Additionally, Limassol Del Mar is becoming the city’s new reference point thanks to Le Plaza Del Mar, an urban hub of international reach, combining a shopping mall with exclusive shopping suggestions, entertainment proposals and the destination for fine dining.
Michalis Zavos, Joint Director of Limassol Del Mar, noted that: “we were aiming to create studio-suites at Limassol Del Mar for guests who are searching for an alternative luxurious destination that extends beyond the traditional hotel accommodation.
“I strongly believe that with our rental suites, we are successfully accomplishing exactly that. We are excited to offer our elite suites to the first guests and offer them the high-quality hospitality that only Limassol Del Mar offers.”
For his part, Pantelis Leptos, Joint Director of Limassol Del Mar highlighted: “Limassol Del Mar is one of the most ideal destinations for short-term stay for Cyprus visitors – either for business or tourist purposes.
“Our aim is to attend to all those who will choose an unforgettable lifestyle experience.”
