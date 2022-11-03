November 3, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Company News

New Cytavision TV App to offer smart viewing experience

By Press Release095
j00358 2022 cytavision smart tv app owned media 970x350 1

Cyta is introducing its Cytavision TV App, a new, easy and modern way to access the Cytavision service from any internet or mobile network.

Via the app, customers of the subscription platform will enjoy Cytavision’s rich content on smart TVs instantly, everywhere and without any additional equipment.

For Cytavision TV App users, Cytavision packages will be offered at lower prices for both existing and new subscribers. The service will be available upon request by interested parties who, subsequently, will receive their activation codes.

Furthermore, those wishing just to try the Cytavision TV App, even if not Cyta subscribers, will be able to select the Trial Pack, provided free of charge for three months.

To learn more, visit: https://www.cyta.com.cy/cytavision-tv-app

