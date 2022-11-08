Limassol Tourism Board offers unique workshops, dive routes

The Limassol Tourism Board (LTB) continues its efforts to further upgrade the tourist product of the region, utilising state-of-the-art European programmes and national funds to ensure the island’s coastal capital remains a destination at the leading edge.
Within the framework of its corporate social responsibility, LTB organised a workshop for primary school students, during which presentations and interactive activities took place to promote the protection of the seabed. In total 650 students from 12 primary schools of the Limassol region participated in the workshops.
Additionally, over October 31-November 5, 2022, interactive workshops for primary school students were held at the Limassol Sailing Centre’s planetarium-style dome. Thanks to its unique environment, the European-funded dome drew a lot of interest from the young visitors.
Workshops included a screening of a 180-degree documentary prepared by the Department of Fisheries and Marine Research, as well as a presentation and discussion regarding the protection of Limassol’s seabed and artificial reef. Related activities also included beach-cleaning, with a total of 540 students from 11 Limassol district primary schools taking part in the unique workshops. The activities were intended to help cultivate an eco-friendly culture and to raise awareness about safeguarding the sea.
The workshops took place on the sidelines of the OPAP Techno 293 World Championships Cyprus 2022, held for the first time in Limassol over October 29-November 5, organised by the Cyprus Sailing Federation in collaboration with the International Techno293 Class Association. Participating students also had the opportunity to learn about the sport of sailing, and follow the championship.
Meanwhile, aiming to upgrade and further promote diving tourism, the LTB has created three diving routes and one snorkelling route in the Dasoudi marine protected area. The routes cover environmentally-rich and scenic areas, showcasing the artificial reefs’ rich ecosystem. Highlights include:
- A linear, two-way snorkelling route, created in the shallow coastal zone (0-5m) along the seven breakwaters that were constructed almost 30 years ago, and that now draw a wide variety of marine organisms.
- A circular diving route, created around the ‘Constandis’ wreck, at a maximum depth of between 23-25 metres. The wreck is 23m in length and 8.5m in width. A diver is invited to start the route from the hull of the boat located at the bottom, and thereafter climb the mass of the trawler.
- A circular spiral route created around the ‘Lady Thetis’ wreck at a maximum depth of between 18-19 metres. The wreck is 30m in length and 8m in width. A diver is invited to start the route from the hull of the vessel located at the bottom, and progressively rise to the surface.
- A circular diving route at Dasoudi’s artificial reef with 11 submerged structures (14-21 metres in maximum depth) offering unique diving experiences. The structures host a rich, fascinating ecosystem.
More information about the artificial reefs can be found on the ‘Diving Limassol’ mobile app, downloadable free of charge at both the Apple Store and Google Play.
To ensure publicity of the marine routes, the Limassol Tourism Board has invited bloggers and journalists to visit the coastal city and promote diving, with a particular focus on the artificial reefs at Amathus and Dasoudi.
In October, LTB hosted Claire Summers, author of US travel and lifestyle blog Claire’s Itchy Feet. Summers enjoyed a tour of Limassol’s historical centre, explored the Commandaria region, sampled local cuisine and dived at the Dasoudi artificial reef, where she admired the wrecks and was impressed by the rich marine life. A quick visit to the Claire’s Itchy Feet blog shows Summers’ has already chronicled her experiences in posts tagged under the Cyprus category.