February 9, 2023

Schwarz Group member Lidl Cyprus joins in €1M quake relief

By Press Release00
Lidl Cyprus donation to Turkey-Syria quake victims

The companies of the Schwarz Group, which include Lidl Cyprus, are deeply saddened by the disaster in Turkey and Syria and are contributing a donation of one million euro in emergency relief for the victims of the earthquake in the region.

To ensure the aid reaches the victims as quickly and with as little red tape as possible, the joint donation will be sent to the Disaster Relief Services of the German Red Cross. With these funds, aid workers in the disaster area will then be able to provide the assistance needed on the ground.

Many Schwarz Group employees have relatives in this region. Our thoughts are with them and with the victims of the disaster.

