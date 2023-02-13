February 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Alphamega backs Karaiskakio mission with heart cookie drive

By Press Release05
Alphamega CSR Karaiskakio

On the occasion of International Childhood Cancer Day, marked on February 15, Alphamega Hypermarkets and the Karaiskakio Foundation will join forces once again… for a world full of children’s smiles!

From February 13, and until stocks last, Alphamega is giving shoppers the opportunity to support the initiative, by buying two heart cookies…for a life, for €2, from cashiers.

Guided by love and devotion toward children the hypermarket chain supports, on an ongoing basis, initiatives addressing kids’ health, as well as people-centred organisations that are having a remarkable social impact.

The non-profit organisation Karaiskakio Foundation has developed into a state-of-the-art multidisciplinary centre, one of the best in the world, in the fields of haematology, oncology and cancer genetics, as well as in the investigation of other rare diseases. It serves continuously and with no charge, all patients from public and private hospitals suffering from haematological diseases, malignancies and other rare diseases, as well as all children and adolescent patients of the Makario Hospital Pediatric Oncology Department.

Therefore, by purchasing the heart cookies you contribute to Alphamega’s efforts to support the vision of the Karaiskakio Foundation financially… for a world full of children’s smiles!

Related Posts

Duster Commercial wins SUV laurels at What Car? Awards

Press Release

Schwarz Group member Lidl Cyprus joins in €1M quake relief

Press Release

Hope For Children CRC Policy Center upgrades online presence

Press Release

Jamie Oliver attends event at namesake Engomi outlet

Press Release

Lidl boosts green credentials with ISO 50001 certificate

Press Release

Long weekend calling at Aphrodite Hills

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign