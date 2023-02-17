LPM Restaurant & Bar welcomes renown Chef Benjamin Clement

LPM Restaurant & Bar welcomes its new Global Pastry Chef Benjamin Clement, a leading pastry professional who oversees all of the brand’s venues around the world, whose number is growing all the time.

Born and raised in France, Chef Benjamin has over 12 years of experience in his craft, having worked in several prestigious establishments in his home country, Switzerland, the UK and elsewhere. His present mission is to take a contemporary approach to the French delicacies offered by the venues of LPM Restaurant & Bar. By passing on his knowledge to his talented team members, Chef Benjamin will help develop unique and delectable delicacies that will delight pastry lovers.

Having earned his professional diploma in Food, Baking and Pastry at the Lycée Hôtelier Les Petites Bruyères in 2011, Chef Benjamin thereafter obtained a certificate in Culinary Arts and underwent chocolatier training in 2014 at the Centre de Formation d’Apprentis du Roannais in France. Throughout his studies, he interned at reputable establishments such as Maison Demont in France and other luxury hotels in Vilnius, Lithuania and Lausanne, Switzerland, where he continued to refine his knowledge of the pastry industry alongside pastry teams in a multitude of Michelin-starred restaurants.

His particular talent gave him the opportunity to work at Maison Troisgros as Commis Pâtissier (pastry assistant) in 2013, where he became Chef de Partie Pâtisserie shortly afterwards. The restaurant was awarded three Michelin stars and rated 19 out of 20 by the Gault&Millau guide – a truly remarkable achievement in the culinary world, which he repeated when he worked as Sous-Chef Pâtissier at Flocons De Sel in 2015, at The Connaught as Head Pastry Chef in 2019, while later that year becoming Head Pastry Chef at Helene Darroze. Today, he continues to work in the culinary industry as Global Pastry Chef at LPM Restaurant & Bar.

“From the moment I joined the LPM team, I had a vision of how to elevate a brand that is well-established and known for its quality,” said Chef Benjamin, expressing his honour to be a part of the LPM Restaurant & Bar team.

“My job will be to work across all restaurants globally, with the goal of bringing innovation to our dessert menu, incorporating seasonal flavours with different ingredients throughout the year, while maintaining LPM’s shared concept,” he continued.

“Desserts should be simple but exceptional, with each flavour able to transport you to a very distant memory. This is what I look forward to offering and I will use my skills to achieve it.”

For his part, LPM Restaurant & Bar Global Operations Director Nicolas Budzynski said of the new hire: “we are extremely excited to have Benjamin join our team, and are very excited to introduce some innovations to our menu internationally, while focusing on maintaining our desserts and standards at the highest possible level.

“This is why our guests have loved us so much over the last 15 years, and we will not deviate from this,” he added.

“The plan with Benjamin is not to dramatically change something that already works, but to perfect it for the benefit of our guests; Benjamin brings world-class pastry expertise to the table and we look forward to discovering the delicious surprises he has to offer.”