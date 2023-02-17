Parklane’s Green Monday weekend to deliver rejuvenation

Colourful kites are expected to fill the sky above Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol on Green Monday. The cosmopolitan resort, with its lush gardens and uninterrupted views of the deep blue Mediterranean Sea awaits you over the three-day weekend of February 25-27, 2023 for unique moments of fun and unforgettable dining experiences.

The Parklane’s privileged location makes it an ideal destination for those wishing to feel the pulse of the most famous carnival in Cyprus. Surrounded by palm trees in a quiet location on the sea, just 15 km from Limassol, it ensures endless hours of relaxation and easy access to the colourful and lively carnival parade that will take place on Sunday, February 26, in Limassol’s city centre.

At the same time, Park Kidz at Parklane – the exciting activity park for children aged 3-12 – has created a special programme for the three-day event, filled with traditional games, creative activities and carnival competitions that will delight little ones. On Green Monday, the action moves to the sandy beach, which will be filled with children’s voices, laughter and kites, and, shortly thereafter to the resort’s gardens, for a joyful family picnic on the grass.

Meanwhile, Parklane Resort & Spa’s restaurants and their experienced chefs will satisfy your every preference and culinary desire, throughout the weekend.

Amid the elegant and welcoming environment of the all-day restaurant Lanes, you can enjoy a dynamic breakfast and à la carte menu on February 25 and 26, as well as a rich buffet on Clean Monday, with a wide variety of fasting options based on tradition and created from the freshest local ingredients.

At LPM Restaurant & Bar Limassol, on the other hand, the cosmopolitanism of Cyprus meets that of the French Riviera. Sophisticated décor with Belle Epoque references, the highest quality Mediterranean raw materials and the intensity of unexpected flavour combinations await you here.

On Saturday and Sunday, from 12-4.30pm, you can also experience the French-style La Vie en Rosé brunch. Share iconic appetisers such as burrata with tomatoes and basil, or escargot with garlic butter. Enjoy main courses like marinated grilled chicken breast or sirloin steak, accompanied by signature cocktails. Finish your meal with delicate desserts such as a hot chocolate mousse with malt ice cream, or LPM’s famous cheesecake.

Then there’s the unique aesthetic, sophisticated atmosphere and artwork of The Gallery lounge bar that, combined with the international cuisine options, world class cocktails and open-air shisha bar on the terrace, will leave no one unmoved. Even more so in the evening, when it transforms into a Japanese sushi spot, serving the best sushi in the region, expertly prepared onsite by the talented chef.

Yet aiming to satisfy all the senses, Parklane Resort & Spa also offers other services perfect for a three-day weekend of entertainment and relaxation. You can keep fit thanks to the outdoor tennis and football facilities, indoor swimming pool or the state-of-the-art gym, indulge in the care of the experienced hands of the hairdressing salon team, and shop at the resort’s international fashion stores. There are also the special treatment packages for women, men and couples, to consider, offered by the award-winning Kalloni Spa to hotel guests until March 31, allowing you to experience unforgettable moments of relaxation and well-being.

