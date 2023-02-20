February 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

BoC’s SupportCY network sends aid to quake victims

By Press Release09
SupportCy aid to Turkey & Syria quake

The day after the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, Bank of Cyprus (BoC), via the SupportCY network, declared its readiness to contribute to the relief effort to the island’s Foreign Ministry.

Thereafter, on February 16, support was deployed with the delivery of humanitarian aid for earthquake victims, to be flown to Lebanon and from there received by the Patriarchate of Antioch and All the East.

SupportCy aid to Turkey & Syria quake 2023

Contact with the Patriarchate was made after a request sent to SupportCY member, the Paralimni-based NGO KEPA (Centre for Offering and Love).

Companies contributing to the effort

In total, 11 SupportCY member businesses responded to the call in a range of ways. Other than the Bank of Cyprus, they include: Cyprus Airways, Leroy Merlin, Apollonion Private Hospital, EnergyIntel, Unicars, Athienitis Supermarkets, Grant Thornton, Ergo Home Group, Mundipharma Pharmaceuticals and ANT1.

“This is a collective effort that proves, once again, the power of cooperation,” noted BoC Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Manager Elli Ioannidou. “Organisations, businesses, government and volunteers worked together for today’s result.”

She also stressed the readiness of the mechanism that BoC has set up through SupportCY, and beyond, to respond to every call of the island’s society.

Commissioner for the Citizen Panayiotis Sentonas also warmly thanked participating businesses and SupportCY for taking part in Cyprus’ humanitarian relief effort for quake victims.

Related Posts

Lidl Cyprus to give €900K in raises, benefits to 700 workers

Press Release

Ayia Napa Marina to offer Rio-styled carnival party

Press Release

Parklane’s Green Monday weekend to deliver rejuvenation

Press Release

LPM Restaurant & Bar welcomes renown Chef Benjamin Clement

Press Release

Resort leader Melco garners 97 stars in 2023 Forbes Travel Guide

Press Release

Starbucks: powering a new year, new dreams, new goals!

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign