March 7, 2023

REMU: 65 properties at preferential prices

Bank of Cyprus-REMU

REMU, the Real Estate Management Unit set up by Bank of Cyprus (BoC) with a mandate to manage the bank’s non-core properties, is putting on the market dozens of properties at attractive prices.

The properties are divided into five types of real estate. Specifically, as of March 3, 65 properties in total have been made available:

  • 5 houses
  • 5 warehouses in Nicosia, Limassol and Paphos
  • 15 land plots for the construction of residences in all geographic areas
  • 10 buildable land plots in Nicosia, suitable for various developments (residential, mixed use, commercial)
  • 30 agricultural parcels (land plots and fields) located mainly in the mountainous area of Limassol

All the properties are available right now, and at low prices. Only offers corresponding to the final sales price will be accepted. Properties will be made available to prospective buyers in order of priority.

Financing

Prospective buyers may also consider securing financing from BoC for acquiring a property. Be it for a first home, a villa, an investment, or the purchase of land, the Bank offers a wide range of home and other loans catering to the needs of all clients, both new and existing ones.

For more information on available financing options, visit the following links:

