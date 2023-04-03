Daily News Briefing

April 3, 2023

In today’s episode, the main goal is a solution to the national problem that provides for an independent and sovereign state, Government spokesman Constantinos Letymbiotis said on Sunday.

Speaking at the memorial service of the Eoka 1955-59 fighters, Letymbiotis said the government is “working for the end of the occupation, the reunification of our country through the achievement of a peaceful solution to the Cyprus problem”.

Elsewhere, the importance of a more active European Union involvement in the Cyprus problem negotiations was highlighted by Defence Minister Michalis Georgallas.

Meanwhile, Meanwhile, Prince Albert II of Monaco arrived in Cyprus on Sunday as a guest of John Christodoulou to attend the award ceremony of a student competition held by Yianis Christodoulou Foundation.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

