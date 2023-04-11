April 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Lidl Food Academy Easter event brings joy to attendees

By Press Release00
Lidl Food Academy Easter Event 2023

For yet another year, the Lidl Food Academy opened its doors to the public on April 9, from 10am to 5pm, and offered its hospitality to visitors amid a wonderful Easter atmosphere.

The Spring event included impressive activities and surprises for all attendees, especially children. From raffles with rich baskets laden with Lidl products, to Easter ‘Little Chefs’ pastry workshops for kids, and all-day activities with games and crafts for the whole family – the day had something for everyone!

The convivial atmosphere was complemented by wonderful music provided by DJs and a live broadcast by Mix FM.

The Lidl Food Academy is now Nicosia’s hot spot for those who love culinary knowledge and good food, as well as healthy, high-quality and sustainable nutrition.

Follow Lidl Cyprus at the following links:

Related Posts

WE Hotels stays offer BoC Antamivi reward scheme points

Press Release

All ages turn out for 2023 Christodoula March

Press Release

‘Be there’ by giving to 2023 Christodoula March fundraisers

Press Release

Grand opening of Bean Bar 360 with a cinematic feel

Press Release

New Easter competition and special offers from Alphamega

Press Release

All-day Lidl Food Academy event to begin Easter countdown

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign