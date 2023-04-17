April 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police looking for car thief

By Gina Agapiou00
police45

A 28-year-old is wanted for breaking in an office and stealing a car in Paphos, police said on Monday.

Paphos CID chief Michalis Nicolaou said the case was reported by a 61-year-old man on April 15. According to his testimony, his office on Ellados avenue was broken into and the keys to his car were stolen.

Then, his car, which was parked outside a storage room was also stolen. The vehicle is estimated to worth €2,000, Nicolaou said.

Officers arrived at the scene and collected various pieces of evidence to identify the alleged offender.

Further investigations secured a witness testimony against the 28-year-old man and an arrest warrant was issued against him.

Related Posts

Cyprus to operate damage control over sanctions

Andria Kades

BoC, first bank in Cyprus and Greece to receive ECB’s approval to pay dividends

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Festival provides platform for improvisation and experimentation

Eleni Philippou

More flights operated to Cyprus in March than pre-pandemic

Gina Agapiou

Turkish Cypriot journalist barred from Turkey

Andria Kades

Paphos municipality to build student halls

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign