April 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company NewsEducation

UCLan Cyprus Open Day: embrace a world of opportunities

By Press Release00
UCLAN Cyprus Open Day 2023

UCLan Cyprus’ Open Day is an opportunity for you to discover unique opportunities and advantages and feel the exceptional experience offered by the British University of Cyprus.

The Open Day will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Larnaca’s UCLan Cyprus Campus, from 3-7pm.

Discover how to receive top-quality British education, at a university with almost 200 years of history, which allows you to obtain an authentic UK degree, while saving 70 per cent of the total cost of studies, compared to other universities in England.

Visit our award-winning campus and learn why gaining a double-awarded degree (two certificates) from UCLan UK and UCLan Cyprus is important for your future career.

Our experienced academics and professional staff will be on-hand to provide all information regarding UCLan Cyprus studies, entry requirements, the scholarship application process, future career opportunities, accommodation, student life, and much more.

Student ambassadors will also be present during the Open Day, to show you around our award-winning campus and our state-of-the-art student accommodation, located only steps away from the campus, while sharing with you their experiences of studying at the British University of Cyprus.

During the Open Day, you will also have the chance to complete the ‘*HOGAN’ professional career assessment to discover your ideal path based on your personality and characteristics.

At the British University of Cyprus, we believe in helping people seize every opportunity to thrive in the education sector, at work and in life. We are proud of being a force for positive change, championing equality and enriching the lives of our learners, colleagues, and the communities we serve across frontiers.

For more information, please email us at: [email protected] or call us at: +357 24 69 40 00.

* The test is available to students aged 18-plus. Those interested in taking the Hogan Personality Inventory (HPI) test will be required to pay a small fee of €50.

Related Posts

OPAP renews sponsorship of two Arodafnousa rooms

Press Release

Limassol pilots alternative approach to curbing school vandalism

Iole Damaskinos

Company Law to be updated, says finance ministry

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Cyprus: where almost everyone speaks several languages

Alix Norman

Discover 2023 travel offers from Let’s Go Tours by Amathus

Press Release

Junior & Senior School part of mental health programme

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign