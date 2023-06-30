EIMF and UCY hold event on European banking system

The European Institute of Management and Finance (EIMF) and the School of Economics and Management of the University of Cyprus (UCY) organised and hosted a successful series of presentations at the UCY premises, covering the many challenges faced by the eurozone’s integrated banking sector.
The event took place on the occasion of the first meeting of EIMF’s Academic Council, for which leading international academics and researchers from the UK, Greece and Brazil travelled to Cyprus.
EIMF Academic Director Dr Adonis Pegasiou thanked the speakers and expressed his hope that such cooperation between the University of Cyprus and EIMF would be nurtured to deliver similar events in future. Similarly, Professor of Finance at the University of Cyprus, Andreas Milidonis, welcomed participants and audience members on behalf of Professor Sofronis Clerides, Dean of the Faculty of Economics and Management at the University of Cyprus.
Deputy Senior Director and Head of Supervision of the Central Bank of Cyprus, Marinos Lambrianides, was the first to present, giving a comprehensive overview of the latest banking developments within the eurozone and the state of the current regulatory framework, primarily focusing on the challenges confronted by banks at both the national and European level.
In the second presentation, entitled “Fault lines in eurozone governance: overcoming history?”, Professor of Political Science and Head of the LSE Hellenic Observatory, Kevin Featherstone, analysed member states’ different approaches to the process of economic integration. Professor Featherstone highlighted how such approaches are reflected in the design of the intergovernmental agreements that determine the framework and functioning of the eurozone and, more specifically, the banking union.
Professor of Strategy at the London Business School Yiannis Ioannou presented on issues of sustainability, highlighting via case studies the necessity, but also the added value, enjoyed by organisations that try authentically to meet ESG criteria.
Christos Hatziemmanouil, who serves as Professor at the Department of International and European Studies at the University of Piraeus and Visiting Professor at the LSE Law Department, analysed the revision of the Crisis Management and Deposit Insurance Framework currently being discussed at the European level.
Finally, Professor Milidonis delineated the modern challenges and prospects that Cypriot banks must currently tackle, offering a comparative analysis with other European member states.
The event was coordinated by Dr Tatiana Falcao, International Tax Expert, and Dr Adonis Pegasiou.