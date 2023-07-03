July 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Amathus unveils its new logo

By Press Release00
Amathus new logo

Amathus Corporation Ltd has unveiled its new logo and brand identity, while celebrating 80 years of delivering service excellence in transport, travel and tourism.

Amathus’ new logo is comprised of two elements: the seashell in the form of a tilted locator symbol, which is also interpreted as the letter ‘a’, and the word Amathus. The seashell symbolises the company’s strong association with sea trading activities, while the logo’s blue colour variations are associated with both air and sea, to reinforce the company’s connection to aviation and shipping. With clean lines and bold colours, the new branding embodies the essence of Amathus, as well as the company’s commitment to simplicity, efficiency, innovation and progress.

“We are proud to celebrate 80 years of delivering service excellence, and we look forward to many more with our new, fresh and modern look,” commented Amathus Corporation CEO Christos Christou.

“Our new logo is inspired from our history and our passion to remain in the forefront of developments in the areas we operate,” he continued. “We look into the future with great confidence together with our people who have been and will always be the cornerstone of our success.”

Established in 1943 as a shipping company, Amathus Corporation has grown over the years to become a diversified group of companies with activities in transport, travel and tourism. Today, Amathus provides a wide span of services, ranging from cargo transportation and logistics to ship agency and chartering, and from airline representation to corporate and leisure travel, while its parent company, Amathus Ltd has a range of investments in hotels, leisure and entertainment.

Amathus Corporation trades in Cyprus, Greece and Malta under different brands, including Amathus Travel, Let’s Go Tours, FCM, APG, Amathus Aegeas and 2Serve.

For more information about Amathus, please visit: www.amathus.com.

Related Posts

EIMF launches Academic School, Financial Management & Accounting diploma

Press Release

Orb communications marks decade of purposeful creativity

Press Release

EIMF and UCY hold event on European banking system

Press Release

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between UCLan Cyprus and NetShop ISP

Press Release

Lidl Plus heats up the summer with a unique competition

Press Release

Cablenet ties with Salesforce, Tech Mahindra to uplevel its CX

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign