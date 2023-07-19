Harmony of flavours: refined gastronomy at L’Atelier

When a restaurant that boasts the brilliance of Michelin stars meets one of the most renowned French wineries, aficionados of fine cuisine and premium quality wine emerge as the ultimate winners from this gastronomic combination.
L’ Atelier Robuchon, the jewel of Ayia Napa Marina, is hosting the unique event ‘Harmonie des Saveurs: A Refined Culinary Affair’ where refined flavours will come together in a delightful harmony. On Friday, July 28, 2023, the exquisite dishes of L’ Atelier will harmoniously blend with the exceptional wines of the renowned Famille Perrin, promising to delight even the most discerning palates.
Famille Perrin is a five-generation winemaking family with a long and successful history in producing exceptional French wines. With roots dating back to the 19th century, Famille Perrin’s philosophy revolves around showcasing the Southern Rhône Valley’s unique terroir through organic and biodynamic practices.
With a combined experience exceeding 100 years, Famille Perrin is one of the most legendary names in the world of wine and a member of Primum Familiae Vini, an organisation comprising Europe’s most celebrated wineries. Famille Perrin owns and manages a wide range of vineyards in the Southern Rhône Valley, including the iconic Château de Beaucastel, renowned as the “legend of Châteauneuf-du-Pape”. Simultaneously, since 2012, they have been co-owners and winemakers of Miraval, the “most famous rosé wine of Provence”, as acclaimed by ‘Le Figaro’ magazine last May.
The ‘Harmonie des Saveurs’ event will commence at 6.30pm with a welcoming glass of Miraval 2022 as the perfect start to an unforgettable evening. Thereafter, attendees will have the opportunity to indulge in the exceptional collection of Famille Perrin labels, expertly paired with exquisite dishes from L’Atelier’s specially-crafted menu designed to elevate the gastronomic experience.
L’ Atelier, renowned for its refined cuisine and high-quality service, in collaboration with Famille Perrin, invites you to enjoy an evening filled with harmonious flavours that you will surely remember forever!
