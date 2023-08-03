Is it game over for Decentraland and The Sandbox? Tradecurve community becomes stronger

The key to survival for metaverses is to keep adding new experiences for their users. As a result, Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND) have expanded their metaverses with new developments.

However, the new crypto project, Tradecurve, has stolen all the limelight with its enormous presale growth. Interestingly, the project’s early investors can earn 100x profits by the end of 2023.

Decentraland (MANA) unveils roadmap for Metaverse Art Week

The Decentraland (MANA) community has become active because of the announcement of Metaverse Art Week. As per the official tweet, the fourth consecutive season of the annual art week will occur in Decentraland (MANA) between July 19-23. During this event, Decentraland (MANA) users can enjoy talks, tours, parties, and the immersive works of more than 60 artists.

The artwork will have the theme of “The metaverse is dead. Long live the metaverse.” Notably, Vueltta, a well-known international art collective, has curated this upcoming Decentraland (MANA) event.

The announcement has provided a positive push to the market standing of Decentraland (MANA). Therefore, the trading price of Decentraland (MANA) has soared by 8% in the past seven days. Subsequently, the exchange rate of Decentraland (MANA) is hovering at $0.42.

The Sandbox (SAND) brings Turkish TV series to its Metaverse

The Sandbox (SAND) has partnered with “Magnificent Century,” a Turkish hit TV series, to bring new experiences to its metaverse. “Magnificent Century” is the second global series to enter the metaverse of The Sandbox (SAND).

The first series that made its way to The Sandbox (SAND) metaverse was “The Walking Dead.” The Sandbox (SAND) users can create their own experiences using both established and original worlds and characters. With this, The Sandbox (SAND) aims to attract new users to its metaverse.

The Sandbox (SAND) has witnessed a drop of 25% in the number of unique active wallets in the past month. At the time of writing, The Sandbox (SAND) is available to trade at $0.46.

Tradecurve presale pumps 80% during first four stages

While there were only seven cryptocurrencies in 2013, their count has crossed 26,000 in 2023. Consequently, the demand for crypto trading exchanges has also surged. To meet this growing demand, Tradecurve has introduced a first-of-its-kind decentralized trading platform. With its multiple use cases, this new platform is ready to rule the trading industry.

It is a novel trading platform that allows people to trade a wide range of assets without relying on fiat payments. The platform guarantees that its users’ identities will always stay anonymous. Here, traders need not go through any KYC verification process. This feature makes it more secure than existing trading platforms, such as Binance and Robinhood, where traders need to submit their sensitive details.

Its native crypto is TCRV, which is built on the Ethereum blockchain. Cyber Scope has audited the smart contract of the tokens, and Assure DeFi has completed the team verification. The token holders will receive many benefits, like discounts on trading fees, deposit bonuses, and high leverage.

The platform’s presale is currently in stage 5, and a token is available for purchase at $0.025. The token’s value has increased by 150% so far, and will rise further to $0.029 in stage 6. The platform’s value is likely to jump 50x during the presale phase. However, just 40% of the total tokens will enter the market during the presale. Thereafter, the tokens will hit leading tier-1 exchanges.

